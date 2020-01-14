Melvin L. Moser Portersville Melvin L. Moser, 83, of Portersville, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital following a two week illness. Born August 21, 1936, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Michael and Leila (Smith) Moser. Melvin formerly owned and operated Moser Logging and also worked as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church. Melvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Zelienople American Legion and the Ellwood City Hungarian Home. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Diane L. (Bridge) Moser; two daughters, Terri (John) Rusnock of Ellwood City and Traci Moser of Pittsburgh; son, Kevin (Diana) Moser of Ellwood City; sister, Patricia Geer of Portersville; brother, Larry Moser of South Carolina; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Moser and a grandson, Shane Rusnock. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. Dr. Rob Guy officiating. Military rites will be offered by the Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.