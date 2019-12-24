Lori Jo (Gerard) Gillespie Beaver Falls Mrs. Lori Jo (Gerard) Gillespie, 59, of Beaver Falls passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Akron General Hospital. Mrs. Gillespie was born on June 28, 1960, in Ellwood City, to the late Joseph C. and Martha Ann (Havern) Gerard. She had attended Lincoln High School. For 25 years, Lori worked as a manager at the CoGo's in Midland. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Gillespie whom she married on June 21, 1975; her sons, Christopher (Tonya) Gillespie of Shaler Twp. and C.J. (Lisa) Gillespie of Stow, Ohio and David Gillespie of Beaver Falls; her grandchildren, Dylan, Donaven, Elijah, Connor, Carson and Caden Gillespie; her sisters, Vicki Gerard, Denise Gerard of Ellwood City, Lisa (Rick) Jones of West Pittsburgh and Kerry McShane of Ellwood City, and her brothers, Joseph (Tricia) Gerard of Henderson, Nev. and Timothy (Lori) Gerard of Rimersburg, along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her father-in-law, James F. Gillespie of Perry Twp.; her sisters-in-law, Jayne (Walter) Bates of Portersville and Jackie (Joe) Valentino of Ellwood City and her brothers-in-law, Jim (Candy) Gillespie of Portersville and John (Beth) Gillespie of South Beaver. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Joyce Gerard in infancy and Cheryl A. Tribuzio and her mother-in-law, Nancy (Dombeck) Gillespie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City with Pastor Peggy Suhr-Barkley officiating. Interment will be at the Slippery Rock Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lori Jo's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.