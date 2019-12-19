Shirley J. (Hazen) Teck North Sewickley Township Shirley J. (Hazen) Teck, 86, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away peacefully, on Friday, December 13, 2019, with her family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Henry "Heinie" Teck. Daughter of the late Arthur Hazen and Elva Hazen Meyers. Also preceded in death by her son, Michael A. Teck and survived by her daughters, Maureen A. Pfost, Karen S. Teck, and Julie J. (Paul) Glenn. Dear grandmother of Ashley and Aaron Pfost, and Julia "Elaine" Glenn and Allison Glenn. Great grandmother of Lukas, Makenzie, Jorrdeyn, J.P. and Ella. Also, a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a longtime member of the Concord United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women. She was also active in the North Sewickley Twp. Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, The Beaver County Ladies Auxiliary to the Fireman's Relief Association and very active in the community. Friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service at Concord United Methodist Church, 285 Concord Church Rd., North Sewickley (15010) on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to Pine Valley Camp, 504 Chapel Dr., Ellwood City, PA 16117. (www.slaterfuneral.com)