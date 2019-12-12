Richard 'Rich' Wayne Davis Formerly of Ellwood City Richard 'Rich' Wayne Davis, 63, of Statesville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born on June 13, 1956, in Ellwood City, to the late Wayne and Virginia Schena Davis. Mr. Davis was employed with Daddy K's BBQ in Denver, N.C. He is survived by his wife, Judy Robinson Davis; children, Richard Davis, II (AJ), Erick Davis and Jackie Davis; step children, Lindsay Brown (Bruce) and Zack Buffin; adopted son, Johnny McAfee; sisters, Bonnie Davis and Sandra Kelley; brother, Jeffrey Davis (Janet); granddaughters, Bella and Ryleigh Brown, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service following at 4 p.m. at CAVIN-COOK FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NC Lions Club VIP Fishing Tournament, PO Box 140, Columbia, NC 27925. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.