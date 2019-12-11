Geraldine L. Crehan Ellwood City Geraldine L. Crehan, 92, of Ellwood City, passed away at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., on December 9, 2019. She was the daughter of Earl F. and Rachel Crispens Neely and was born on October 13, 1927, in Franklin Park, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton "Tim" Crehan; brother-in-law, John Tehois and one sister-in-law, Mary Neely. She is survived by her brothers, Earl Neely of Evans City, William Neely and his wife, Olive May of Franklin Park and Vaughn Neely and his wife, Kathy of Simpsonville, S.C.; a sister, Janet Tehois; stepdaughters, Colleen Ashley of Baltimore, Md. and Christy Crehan of Bel Air, Md. and a stepson, Milton "Tim" Crehan, Jr of Belcamp, Md. She is also survived by six step grandchildren and twelve step great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Westview High School and a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City. She was in the Music Club in New Castle and also involved in the Cranberry Senior Citizens Group. She enjoyed crafts, cooking and sewing. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Samaritan's Purse or Calvin Presbyterian Church of Ellwood City, Pa. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117, with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Turners, with Pastor Sean Brubaker of Calvin Evangelical Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will be in Franklin Park Baptist Cemetery in Sewickley, PA.