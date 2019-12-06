Betty J. (Collins) McDonald Formerly of Ellwood City Mrs. Betty J. (Collins) McDonald, 85, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Rochester Manor in Rochester. Mrs. McDonald was born on March 7, 1934, in North Sewickley Twp. to the late James and Alvina (Grossman) Collins. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1952. For 18 years she worked as a bus driver with the Hessler Bus Company for the Riverside School District. She is a member of the New Brighton United Methodist Church. In her earlier years, Betty was a committee member for the Beaver County Democratic Party and held many offices with the Suburban Women's Club. Betty was also a member of the Red Haters Club. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Campbell of Ellwood City, Karla (James) Winkle of New Brighton and Kathy McDonald of Ellwood City; her sons, Donald McDonald of Colorado, Jeffery (Elaine) McDonald of Ohio, Mark McDonald of Ohio and Chaun (Maria) McDonald of Vandergrift; her twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. "Whistle" McDonald, whom she married on November 24, 1951, and passed away on July 23, 2015; her grandson, Robert "Bobby" Campbell, and several brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Rev. Gary Hilton officiating. Interment will be at the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Mrs. McDonald's name may be made to the Ellwood City Area Public Library or the Beaver County Humane Society.