Mae Brown Shenango Township Mae Brown, 99, of Shenango Township, passed away the morning of November 28, 2019, at her home. Born September 19, 1920, in Rose Point, Pa., she was the daughter of Floyd E. and Lila M. (Wagner) Kerr. She was preceded in death on March 8, 2010, by her beloved husband of 69 years, Harold E. Brown, whom she married December 14, 1940. A 1939 graduate of Shenango High School, Mae was a homemaker. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church and belonged to Challenges where she participated in the Senior Olympics. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and crafting. She is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Donald) Borger of New Castle; three sons, Robert E. (Dorothy) Brown of New Castle, Harold R. Brown of Youngstown, Ohio and Martin F. (Ginger) Brown of Aiken, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Julie (Joseph) Lutz, Dawna (Michael) Kosior, Ryan Borger, Lyle Borger, Amy (James) Hilton, Lance (Laura) Brown, Sonya (David) Eurich and Alissa (Bart) McClelland; fifteen great-grandchildren, Amber (Matthew) Minto, Austin Lutz, Nicole (Micah) Neely, Amanda Kosior, Brent Kosior, Erika Borger, Alyssa Borger, Collin Borger, Riley Hilton, Quinn Hilton, Tierney Hilton, Camden McClelland, Adelyn McClelland, Karissa Eurich and Kelvin Brown and two great-great grandchildren, Lennox Mae Minto and Lucca Minto. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Swope and Audrey Boughter and two brothers, James Kerr and Gerald Kerr. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the R. CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle. A funeral service will take place on Monday immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Yergan officiating. Burial will be alongside her husband in Harmony Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the City Rescue Mission, PO Box 965, New Castle, PA 16103. Online condolences may be offered at www.cunninghamfh.com.