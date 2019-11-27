Nancy L. Dietrich Ellwood City Mrs. Nancy L. Dietrich went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, November 25, 2019, at Concordia Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Pa. Mrs. Dietrich was born to John F. Gongaware and Dorothy (Duncan) Gongaware on June 28, 1944, in Ellwood City. Nancy went to Lincoln High School. Nancy worked at several places including SAE, Holy Family, Traco, Lifesteps and she was the owner of Maid For You. She belonged to the Community Alliance Church in Butler and Concord United Methodist Church in North Sewickley Twp. Nancy enjoyed camping in Dubois, was an avid reader and loved gardening. Nancy also loved spending time with her grandchildren and playing with her cat Molly. She was married to Chester P. Dietrich for 21 years. Her children are Anthony Oliastro Jr (Wendy) of Beaver Falls, Lisa Oliastro and Kerry Boehm (Paul), both of Ellwood City and two stepsons, Christopher Dietrich (Kelly) and Timothy Dietrich (Jessica). Her grandchildren are Autocar and Brockway Oliastro, Ashley, Gunnar and Madden Boehm and Greyson, Keaton, Gavin, Caden and Kyler Dietrich. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Service at 12 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.