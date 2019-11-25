Justine Croston Koppel Justine Croston, 89, of Koppel, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 10, 1930, in Philippi, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George and Virginia (Kennedy) Newman . She was married to Denver Croston, who died in May of 1996. Justine was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. Survivors include two sons, Thurwood "Jim" (Barb) Croston of Texas and Randy (Lori) Croston of Ellwood City; two daughters, Karen Lash of Beaver Falls and Pamela (Barry) Cody of Wampum; a sister, Patricia Croston of Canton, Ohio; a brother, Robert Newman of Ellwood City, six grandchildren, Jodi (Mark) Zuchelli, Kit (Jacalyn) Lash, Jeffery (Amy) Croston, Jason (Cynthia) Croston, Tia (Josh) Bober and Ashley (Donald) Dover and eight great grandchildren, Nicholas and Zach Zuchelli, Morgan and Hannah Lash, Carly and Holly Croston and Taylor and Jacob Croston. In addition to her parents and husband, Justine was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Dalton; two brothers Harvey "JR" and Frank Newman and a son-in-law, Gary Lash. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev Matthew Bupp officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Falls Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Allegheny Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Special thanks to Penny Haas, Christina McConnelle and Nikki Montgomery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.