Jimmy M. Yargo Ellwood City Mr. Jimmy M. Yargo, 74, of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople. Mr. Yargo was born on March 13, 1945, in New Castle, to the late Evan D. Yargo and Sarah (Santangelo) Yargo Court. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy on March 5, 1963, and served on the USS Sandoval until his discharge on June 15, 1966. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Following his service with the Navy, Jim worked at the Babcock & Wilcox Steel Mill in Beaver Falls, Halstead Industries in Zelienople as a crane operator and later at Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in Monaca in the finishing department as a fork lift operator. On the side he worked as a doorman and funeral assistant for the Samuel Teolis Funeral Home. Jim cared dearly for his dogs Smokey and Holly, and enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Jim is survived by his wife, Blanche Lois (Alben) Yargo whom he married on July 17, 1965; his daughters, Jodi (Butch) Crawford of Beaver Falls and Stacie (Randy) Hackett of Wampum; his granddaughter, Taylor Hackett; his sister, Bonnie Court of Texas and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Barney Court and his sister, Janice Keith. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m., with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the funeral home on Monday at 10:50 a.m. to conduct full military honors. Mr. Yargo's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Passavant Retirement Community and the Visiting Nurses Association for their compassion and professional care.