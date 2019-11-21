Cheryl Ann Young New Sewickley Township Cheryl Ann Young, 66, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born June 22, 1953, in Apollo, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Richard Harding Davis and Nona Elizabeth Grubbs Davis. As an only child, she was close to her parents and enjoyed camping and outdoor activities with them. Cheryl began her life-long mission of helping others in her community as an EMT for Oklahoma Borough and later earning her LPN certification from Passavant Hospital. Over the next 35 years she continued her nursing career in the Passavant Hospital emergency room, private physician offices, the VNA and as a Diabetic Instructor. In her free time, Cheryl enjoyed cross-stitching, making jewelry, baking, gardening, vacationing at the beach and had a love for birdwatching. After she was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, Cheryl became involved in an online community, the Carcinoid NET (Neuroendocrine Tumor) group, in which she made many friends who shared their experiences with her and brought her comfort during her illness. Above all, she was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 38 years, Neal Wayne Young, whom she married on November 14, 1981; her daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Young and her fiancé, Gary Perovich, Jr., of Rochester and her son, Matthew Richard Young of Carnegie. Family and friends of Cheryl, will be received on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m. at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, with the Rev. Timothy Dawes of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl's honor in support of the NET (Neuroendocrine Tumor) Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston MA 02116. (www.netrf.org) Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.