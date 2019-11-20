Beverly J. Lucarelli Ellwood City Beverly J. Lucarelli, 81, of Ellwood City, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at the Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver, following a lengthy illness. Born Feb. 9, 1938, to the late Kenneth and Josephine Kaufman Cowan, Beverly attended Lincoln High School. On September 10, 1955, she married John L. Lucarelli, who preceded her in death. A lifelong area resident, Beverly was an avid baker, known for her elaborate Christmas trays which she gifted to friends and families. She volunteered as a cook at the Holy Redeemer School kitchen and church bazaars for several years and worked in several area restaurants. She is survived by her daughters, Debby (Brian) Shillingburg of Jane Lew, W.Va. and Lori Hudeck of Ellwood City; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Janal) Barkley of Southern California; Michael (Melissa) Lucarelli of North Sewickley Twp.; Julia (Isaac) Cushing of South Carolina and Jana Casillo of Virginia; eleven great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Jonathan, Maximus, and Olivia Barkley, Christian and Alex Lucarelli, Caleb, Isabella, and Julian Cushing, Kallie Semmel and James Green; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Anthony (MaryJo) Lucarelli, Vicki Lucarelli, and Lorna Cowan; several cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth "Bill" and Richard "Butch" Cowan; her brother-in-law, Robert Lucarelli and her son-in-law, Robert Hudeck. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Burial to follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church on Friday by 9:50 a.m. to form an honor guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Club Hope Foundation, 237 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, PA 16117.