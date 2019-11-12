Ryan J. Coonfare Ellwood City Ryan J. Coonfare, 44, of Ellwood City died on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Ellwood City Medical Center Emergency Room. Ryan was born on October 14, 1975, in Ellwood City, to Dale Coonfare of Wampum and Debbie Zona of Ellport. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1993 and later from the DCI Career Institute. For his entire life Ryan worked at every aspect of the family business (Ellwood City Transit/Zona Tours). A history buff, he was a proud supporter of the United States Constitution and the NRA. He also enjoyed Star Wars movies and comic books. He is survived by his parents, his wife, Kristin (Thomas) Coonfare whom he married on June 12, 2004; his daughter, Grace Coonfare; his son, Tristan Coonfare and his brothers, Josh (Erin) Coonfare of Ellport, Sean Coonfare of Pittsburgh, Christopher (Alicia) Coonfare of Eighty-Four, Jeremy (Nicole) Wojtkiewicz of Ellport and Kevin (Kathleen) Wojtkiewicz of Missouri; nieces and nephews, Nathan Coonfare, Nicholas Coonfare, Kennedy Coon-fare, Tyler Wojtkiewicz, Travis Wojtkiewicz, Brayden Wojkiewiz, Alec Wojtkiewicz, Elissa Wojt-kiewicz, Conor Wojt-kiewicz and Damon Wojtkiewicz. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Susan Zona and his paternal grandparents, Vern and Mary Coonfare. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.