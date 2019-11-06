Frank Prestia Ellport Frank Prestia, 95, of Ellport, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness. Born March 16, 1924, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Joseph and Madeline Violante Prestia. He was married to Elizabeth Choff Prestia who passed away October 19, 2006. Frank was a 1941 graduate of Lincoln High School and a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Pacific Theatre. He was formerly a member of the American Legion and retired from B & W as a roll lathe operator. A member of the Coachman Sportman's Club, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He was affiliated with Christ Presbyterian Church. His most cherished time was spent with his family. Survivors include two sons, Joseph Prestia of Edinburg, Texas and Frank R. (Carlee) Prestia Sr. of Ellwood City; his brother, Guy Prestia of Ellwood City; two grandsons, Joseph D. (Michela) Prestia of Tenn. and Frank R. (Stephanie) Prestia, Jr. of Ellwood City; his granddaughter, Alexa M. (Patrick) Hennon of Ellwood City and five great-grandchildren, Samantha, Madeline, and Grace Prestia, and Alex and Olivia Hennon. In addition to his parents and wife, Elizabeth, he was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth J.; his brother, Rocco and his sisters, Pearl Audio, and Carmel Cunningham. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral Services will be held at the Christ Presbyterian Church, Ellwood City, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tod Custer officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the McGuire Home. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.