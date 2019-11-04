Pearl Mae Young Ellwood City Pearl Mae Young, 91, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was the daughter of Louis and Cleo Duff. She is survived by one daughter, Patty Vrankovich of Riverview, Pa.; grandsons, Matthew Vrankovich of Ellwood City, Pa., and Jonathan Vrankovich and his fiancée Jessica Kroll of Beaver Falls, Pa.; granddaughters, Carrie Elder and her husband Toby of Ellwood City, Pa., and Julie Young of Fombell, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Jesse Vrankovich, Matty, Emma, Ava, and Nicholas Vrankovich, William, Anna, and Emmie Elder, and Will, Blake and Lilia Kroll; one sister, Dora Bennett and her husband John of Ellwood City; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Young. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Henry E. Young; one son, John E. Young; son-in-law, Rudy Vrankovich; and four brothers, Harry, Frank, Floyd (Shirley), and Glenn Duff. She married the love of her life, Henry E. Young, in 1948 in Zelienople, Pa. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved gardening and her flowers. She was a member of Riverview Free Methodist Church of Ellwood City, Pa., for many years and she enjoyed hymns and country western music. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service following at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery in Ellwood City, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Riverview Free Methodist Church of Ellwood City, Pa. You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com