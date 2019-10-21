Jeffrey L. Evans Ellwood City Jeffrey L. Evans, 64, of Ellwood City, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. John Health Care in Mars following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 13, 1955, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late James D. and Betty Ruth (Main) Evans. Jeff was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 1973. He thoroughly enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles and was also an avid outdoorsman. His most cherished time was spent with his friends and family. Survivors include a daughter, Breelynn K. Evans of Cowansville, Pa.; two sisters, Patty Blatchford of North Carolina, and Kathy (Duane) Weingartner of Ohio; one brother, Jimmy (Sharon) Evans of Ellwood City; his longtime girlfriend, Joy McElwain, and her daughter Michelle; his former wife, Lisa Garuccio Evans of Cowansville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Evans Jordan. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Long officiating. Interment will follow in Clinton Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.