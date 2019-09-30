Barbara Ann Campana Chardon, Ohio Barbara Ann Campana, age 70, passed away after a lengthy illness on September 27, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio. Barb was born March 31, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert and Dorothy (Carrish) Berish. She married Lawrence Campana on September 26, 1970. The Campanas moved from Euclid to Chardon where Lawrence was a self-employed IT Consultant and Barbara worked for 26 years as a dental assistant for Dr. James Caine and Dr. Cooper Owens. Barbara is survived by her husband, Larry; her daughter, Holly (Butch) Angelucci of Ellwood City, Pa.; son, Mark Campana of Akron, Ohio; her sister, Beverly (Dennis) Miller of Willowick, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Luke, Mallory and Reed Angelucci. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jim. A skilled seamstress, home decorator, baker and cook, Barbara was a diligent and reliable worker who loved her job and the people she worked with. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to her family, always providing a warm and inviting home whenever there was a visit. No matter what the holiday, Barbara took pride in decorating her home so that her family would enjoy their visits even more. Barbara showed a genuine interest in others and gave pep talks when needed. As a dedicated dental assistant, Barbara was always there to put her patients at ease with a kind word or a hand on their shoulder. "When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive - to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love." Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon, OH 44024. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. The family suggests donations to the Church of St. Mary in her memory. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.