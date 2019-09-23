Robert Ray Prinzi, Sr. Formerly of Ellwood City Robert Ray Prinzi Sr. helped everyone. Without hesitation, without reservation, and without expectation. He always said good people are everywhere. The world lost one on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Ray was born on December 6, 1946 to Alda (Aiken) and Samuel Prinzi in a little town, south of Erie, called Ellwood City. He lost his father at the age of six, so Ray, the baby of the family, was raised by his mother, his older sisters Mary Lou and Pat, and his older brother John. In 1968, Ray joined the US Army, and served as a Sergeant in Okinawa. After serving his country he attended Gannon University, and met and wed Pamela Joint. Ray was quite the handyman and could fix and build anything. General Electric was lucky to have him as an employee for over 30 years. Everyone who worked with Ray, known as Bob, quickly realized he was not only a skilled and hard worker, but was a great guy, leading to many cherished friendships over the years. Ray was also an active member of UE Local #506. More recently during his retirement, Ray took great pride in maintaining the Boston Store, again working alongside coworkers and tenants whom he called friends. When Ray wasn't working, he was helping someone with some task or project, no job was too big or too small for him. Ray was not the kind of guy to ever say no to anyone in need. Over the years, Ray enjoyed playing golf, bowling, sports - playing and watching, and was a Pittsburgh fan through and through. The thing that Ray enjoyed most in life though was his family. He took great pride in his three children, Christine Peters (Jonathan), Leah Anne Prinzi and Robert Ray Prinzi, Jr. Ray's children brought him great happiness, and he was active throughout their lives celebrating all their accomplishments. He never missed a dance recital or game, and even coached his son's Little League Teams for many years. Anyone who knew Ray knew that being a Papa was what brought him the greatest joy and gave him the best days of his life. Kayley Prinzi, Zac Peters, Brad Wierbinski, Miranda Peters, and Robbie Szuchon were not only his greatest treasures, but they were his best friends. There was nothing Papa wouldn't do for his five grandkids. Many road trips, silly stories, slumber parties, trips to K-mart, and random talks about the meaning of life, will be cherished by them forever. They can thank their Papa for teaching them through example to be kind to others, instilling in them their quick wit, endearing sense of humor and for knowing the words to all the greatest 60's songs. Ray is survived by his wife, Pamela; three children, five grandkids, two sisters, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by many dear friends, as anyone who ever met Ray, became a friend - most for life. Robert Ray Prinzi, Sr. left his mark on the world in the too short of a life he lived. He will be remembered for his unquestionable love for his family, acceptance of everyone, his generous and kind heart, and endearing sense of humor, fabulous singing voice and fancy dance moves. Ray would not want you to honor him by sending flowers or making memorials, instead he would hope that you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his name. He will be missed by all and loved forever. Family and friends are invited to visit with Ray's family on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the DUSCKAS-TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek), Erie, from noon until the time of a Memorial Service to be conducted there at 2 p.m. Following the service, full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion, Lakeshore Post #105.