Frank Boyd Steffler Franklin Township Frank Boyd Steffler, 92, of Franklin Twp., Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his residence. Born May 12, 1927, in Camp Run, he was the son of the late Frank I. and Elizabeth (Hess) Steffler. He was married to Wilma Boots Steffler who died in 1994. Frank retired from the Ellwood City Forge where he operated the "Big Press" for 41 years. He was one of the last operators when the press was converted from steam to hydraulic. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in World War II. He was a member of the Union Goodwill Community Church. Frank enjoyed woodworking and gardening. At one point in his life, he raised beef cattle. Survivors include two daughters, Deborah (Gordon) Cole of Maryland, and Kerry Groves of Ellwood City, Pa.; son, Jeffrey (Shirley) Steffler of New Wilmington, formerly of Wampum; seven grandchildren, Erin (Amanda) Cole, Christopher Cole, Katie (Matt) Perreault, Erica Sanders, Leighann (Matt) Schilling, Frank Steffler, and Evan (Marcie) Lambert; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. The last of his family, he was preceded in death by five sisters, four brothers, and a step-granddaughter, Keri Lambert. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Friends will also be received on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Dennis Arndt of the Lillyville Church of God will officiate. Military rites will be offered by the Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will follow in the Lillyville Church of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Goodwill Church, 950 East St., Ellwood City, PA 16117. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.