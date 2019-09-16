Arlene Trimble Ellwood City Arlene Trimble, 84, of Ellwood City, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver. Born May 22, 1935, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Fetterman Herron Gruber and Howard Gale Herron. She was married to Richard L. Trimble for 53 years when he passed away April 21, 2007. Arlene had many different occupations. She formerly had worked in several retail stores in the area. She also managed the FreeWay Lanes Lounge for a number of years. Her last employment was driving for Laidlaw Bus Company. Arlene enjoyed bowling, reading, and her dog, Jasmine. Her most cherished time was spent with her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Amy (Steve) Hessler of Ellwood City; two grandchildren, Clay and Cara Hessler; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard M. Trimble in 1979 and Patrick J Trimble in 2001, as well as a brother, Michael Herron. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Dennis Arndt of Lillyville Church of God will officiate. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023 or the Carnegie Free Library for the Blind, 4724 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.