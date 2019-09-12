Lawrence Salvati Jr. PhD Formerly of Ellwood City Lawrence Salvati Jr. PhD, 65, loving husband, father, grandfather, dedicated scientist and passionate carpenter, passed away on September 3, 2019. Larry was born January 12, 1954, in Ellwood City, to Betty and Lawrence Salvati Sr. Most recently, he resided in Perrysburg, Ohio, with his wife Jan, the love of his life. Larry was a loving and devoted husband who wanted to give her the world, but all she needed was him. Larry received both his Bachelors in Chemistry and Doctorate in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and maintained his love for this city as a loyal fan to the Pittsburgh Steelers. An expert in his field, Larry spent the first part of his career in the R&D labs before moving to management and consulting. A published scientist and patent holder, Larry also founded the Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundations, which he referred to as his "greatest and most rewarding scientific achievement". While a brilliant chemist, his creative outlet was his love of carpentry. No project was ever too big, and he was always excited to begin his next elaborate wooden masterpiece. He enjoyed cooking and going out to dinner with friends and family but struggled to find a really good meatball in any restaurant. Larry was an incredibly loving and generous person. He was always willing to go out of his way to help someone. He was known for both his quick wit, as well as his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Lawrence Salvati III; daughter, Anna Salvati; stepdaughters, Carrie Dlugas and Amanda Grimm (Andrew); grandsons, Aidan and Anderson; sister, LouAnn Salvati; brother, Louis Salvati (Krista); as well as several nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty); father, Lawrence Sr. and sister, Patricia (Patty). Memorial service to be held at Little Flower Parish in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. for family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations for Ph.D. Scholarships in honor of Larry can be made to: Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation, Lawrence Salvati Scholarship Fund, 5329 Fayette Ave., Madison, WI 53713, www.surfaces.org For online donations please indicate in honor of Lawrence Salvati in the donor comments.