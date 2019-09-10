Lois 'Jean' (St. Clair) Milnes Ellwood City Lois "Jean" (St. Clair) Milnes, 94, of Ellwood City, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Life Lawrence Services in New Castle. Born October 9, 1924, in Bessemer, she was the eldest child of the late Clarence and Carrie (White) St. Clair. She was married to James Milnes who passed away on January 28, 1994. Jean was a graduate of the Lincoln High School Class of 1942. She was a lifelong member and Deacon at the Chewton Christian Church. She also belonged to the Wampum Senior Citizens Club and the Wampum American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Her most cherished time was spent with her family. Survivors include five sons, James (Lorraine) Shaffer, Daniel (Shirley) Milnes, Michael (Lisa) Milnes, Robert (Ginny) Milnes, and Thomas (Barb) Milnes; one daughter, Susan (Mike) Rowan; her last surviving brother, Don St. Clair; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; step children, Harry, Rosetta, and Jack; two grandsons, Robert and Christopher Milnes; and five siblings. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 11 from 5 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 8 p.mm at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Her son, Pastor Tom Milnes will officiate the service. A Celebration of Jean's life will held at the Chewton Fire Department on Sunday, September 15 beginning at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Lawrence Services, 2911 West State St., New Castle, PA 16101. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.