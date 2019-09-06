Max L. Hoover Formerly of Ellwood City Max L. Hoover died on August 17, 2019, at home in Danville, Kentucky. Max was born on February 15, 1924. He graduated from the Culver Military Academy in 1942, he then joined the U.S. Army in 1942. He served as a Medic in the 96th Infantry Division in the battle of Leyte during the Philippines Campaign of World War II. Max then went to work at Mathews Conveyor as a supervisor. He loved playing bridge, golf and was a bridge life master. He is survived by his wife, Aloma; son, Kerry B. Hoover of Danville Ky.; daughters, Hope Hoover Armstead, York, Pa. and Kimberly Hoover Eddy of Danville; grandchildren, Adam Hoover, Ryan Armstead, Paul Armstead, Diane Eddy, Anna Eddy, Rachael Armstead and four great-grandchildren.