Shirley F. Murphy New Beaver Borough Shirley F. Murphy, 75, of New Beaver Borough, Wampum, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Born February 10, 1944, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Dale and Rosanna Jane (Cogley) Haines. She was married to George F. Murphy for 51 years when he died on July 23, 2012. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Midge Leighber and four brothers, Jim, Don, Raymond, and Tom Haines. A homemaker, Shirley enjoyed cooking and baking. She cherished time spent caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include two daughters, Donna (David) Lambert of North Carolina and Diane (Bruce) Marich of Enon Valley; two sons, Jim Murphy of Wampum and Michael Murphy of New Castle; two sisters, Linda Haines of Ohio and Darlene (Jack) Pumphrey of New Castle; two brothers, Robert (JoAnn) Haines of New Galilee and Terry Haines of East Palestine, Ohio; six grandchildren and four great granddaughters. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Elizabeth Wallace of the Wampum Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh. com.