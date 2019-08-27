Ralph W. Newton Jr. Formerly of Ellwood City Ralph W. Newton Jr., 91, of Littleton, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home on August 16, 2019. He was born in Ellwood City on November 13, 1927, a son of the late Ralph W. and Elizabeth Hovelman Newton. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1945. He then served, honorably, in the U.S. Armed Forces in Italy from 1945 to 1946. Ralph received his B.S. in Business Administration from Geneva College and his Master's in Education from Westminster College. Ralph taught for two years at Lincoln High School and was an Assistant Guidance Counselor for two years before moving to Colorado, where he had resided with his young family from 1954-1961. He loved Colorado and often referred to it as God's Country. Ralph successfully started an Over the Counter stock brokerage company as well as other business ventures in Colorado. He loved playing golf, fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Carnahan Newton, from Ellwood City, whom he married in 1948. He is also survived by two daughters, Linda Opfer of Littleton, Colorado and Sandy (Pat) O'Donnell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four grandsons and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Paul A. Newton, Deerfield Beach, Florida. DRINKWINE MORTUARY IN LITTLETON, COLORADO was entrusted with the arrangements. A private family service will be held at a later date.