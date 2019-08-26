Thomas M. Bucci Formerly of Ellwood City Mr. Thomas M. Bucci, 65, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Fla. Tom was born on December 8, 1953, to the late Jimmie and Anna Marie (Fester) Bucci, Sr. He is a member of the Lincoln High School class of 1972. Tom enlisted with the U.S. Air Force on April 22, 1975, and served as a radio repairman at the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota until his discharge on November 10, 1976. He then graduated from the Police Academy in 1978. On December 1, 1978, he was hired by the Borough of Ellwood City as a police officer. He retired from the Borough on May 1, 2000, with the rank of Police Sergeant. Tom later worked as a contractor under the name of Bucci and Sons Construction. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a past member of the Ellwood City Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Booher) Bucci whom he married on September 6, 2003; his sons, Jimmie (Karrie Fazenbaker) Bucci of Wampum and Johnathan Bucci of Pittsburgh; his step children, Michael (Sharlee) Zurrica, Paul Zurrica, Rev. Kevin Zurrica, and Tim Zurrica; his grandchildren, Annamarie and Damon; five step-grandchildren; his sister, Joanna Bucci of Lower Burrell; and his brother, Jimmie (Tomoka) Bucci, Jr. of San Diego, Calif. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A service for Tom will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Word Alive Church with the Rev. Kevin Zurrica officiating. Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the church on Wednesday by 11:15 a.m. to conduct full military honors.