Frank J. Summers Ellwood City Frank J. Summers, 72, of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019, at the Ellwood City Medical Center Emergency Department. He was born in Ellwood City on February 10 1947, a son of the late Joseph W. and Ada E. Stansfield Summers. Frank graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965 and later from Geneva College. He worked as an accountant, first at Universal Rundle in New Castle and later at Thermal Industries in Pittsburgh. Frank was an avid bowler, and also enjoyed golfing. He is survived by two sisters, Jo Ann Summers Schotsch of Minerva, Ohio and Patty (and Joseph) Summers Bognoski of Ellwood City. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother-inlaw, Dean B. Schotsch in 2013. At his request, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. The TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, Ellwood City, is entrusted with the arrangements. Burial will be in Lillyville Church Cemetery in Franklin Township. Memorials may be made in his name to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101. You may sign his guestbook, or send an online condolence at: www. turnerfh.com.