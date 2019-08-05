Betty J. (Rocco) Lubich Ellwood City Mrs. Betty J. (Rocco) Lubich, 83, of Ellwood City, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her residence with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Lubich was born on June 19, 1936, in Ellwood City, to the late Dan "Donato" and Rose Marie (Paglia) Rocco. She had graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. For over 50 years, Betty worked at the Beaver County Courthouse as the supervisor of the assessment office retiring in 2004. She had served as the Democratic Party Chairperson for North Sewickley Twp. and as Democratic Committee Woman for Ellwood City 2nd ward. She also is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making candy. She is survived by her husband, Alexander Lubich whom she married on February 7, 1959; her sons, John (Lisa) Lubich of Ellwood City and Jeffrey (Brenda) Lubich of New Castle; her grandchildren, John R. Lubich, Jarrett A. Lubich, Amanda Lubich, and Kellee Lubich; and her sister, Janet Rocco of Ellwood City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church. Interment will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.