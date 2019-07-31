Julia A. McKinney Wampum Julia A. McKinney, 63, of Wampum, passed away at UPMC Jameson on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Ellwood City on July 2, 1956, Julia was the daughter of the late Tulio and Susan Riccardi Deluria. She married Steve McKinney on January 23, 1975. Julia worked at the Residence Inn in Cranberry Township. She enjoyed swimming, crocheting, cooking and playing bingo. She loved spending time with her five grandchildren and her great-grandson. Julia is survived by her husband, Steve, their three daughters, Rachel Duncan of Wampum, Yvonne McKinney of Rochester and Brooke Grinnen of Wampum; five grandchildren, Cynthia Boots, Tawny Molnar, Rachel Kassell, Haley Grinnen and Abagail Grinnen and a great-grandson, Abel Molnar. In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry and Danny Deluria and a sister, Connie Lee Deluria. In keeping with Julia's wishes, there will no services. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.