Carol Marie (Brinker) Bofinger North Sewickley Township Carol Marie (Brinker) Bofinger, 81, of North Sewickley Twp. passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Carol was born on July 8, 1938, in Brookville, Pa., daughter of the late William and MaryBelle (Geist) Brinker. She graduated from Brookville Area High School in 1956. Upon graduation, Carol was employed at the FBI for two years. She was later employed with Sylvania Electric in Brookville. She then worked as the office manager for Joseph's Builders in Beaver for over 20 years. Carol was a faithful member of Concord United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women, a regular Sunday school attendee and a funeral luncheon volunteer. Carol also volunteered for the Beaver County Elections Board for many years. Her hobbies included bowling and playing cards. She was an active member of a bowling league at Sims Lanes as well as a member of a card club for many years. She also enjoyed puzzles, reading and above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Richard Bofinger, whom she married on May 19, 1961; her daughters, Jane (Richard) Williams of Zelienople and April (Russ) Connolly of Ellwood City. She is also survived by six grandchildren; one great grandchild and sisters, Shirley Morres of Brookville, Pa. and Nellie (Donald) Mortimer of Corning, N.Y. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, James Brinker and her brother-in-law, David Morres. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Family and friends will also be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Concord United Methodist Church. Pastor John H. Phipps will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to United Methodist Women of Concord Church or Carnegie Free Library in Beaver Falls, PA.. Online condolences may be sent to marshalls fh.com.