Jennie Main Formerly of Ellwood City Jennie Main, 97 years old, passed away July 1, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. She was a former resident of Ellwood City and moved to Arizona in 1992. Jennie was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Tirlia of Ellwood City. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband, Ken Main; son, John Ungham; brother, Paul Tirlia and sister Mary Makrenos. Jennie was a loving wife to Kenneth Main and proud mother to three children. In addition to raising her children Jennie also managed to work in many different careers throughout the years. The Ellwood City Glass Plant was her first job. Then, she moved on to Lawrence Savings and Trust Bank (PNC). After retiring in 1985 Jennie and Ken moved to Ft. Myers, Florida where they both worked for Sears Department Stores. The west called and they packed up, once again, for their move to Phoenix, Arizona, where they lived very happily near their daughter and grandchildren for almost 26 years. Jennie was a longtime member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City. Jennie had many interests including bowling, bingo, playing cards (especially poker) and going to the casino where she gave the slot machines a run for their money. She loved to travel to Las Vegas with friends and family. Jennie also had a passion for entertaining, especially cooking for her family. Jennie had a fabulous sense of humor and always a twinkle in her eye. Her smile was contagious and she captured the hearts of everyone she met. She is survived by son, Dennis Main and wife, Bobbie of Ellwood City and daughter, Jeffie (Jennifer) Birnley of Cave Creek, Ariz. She is also the grandmother (Buna) of Deric Main (Mary), Kendra Birnley (Josh), Allyssa Reid (Ryan), Cindi Ungham, Kristin Howitt and John Ungham Jr. and also nine great grandchildren. Mom is now in heaven with Dad and she is missed terribly by all of the family. We love you Mom!