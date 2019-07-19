Catherine A. Leindecker Ellwood City Catherine A. Leindecker, 73, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born January 31, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Tschannon) Bauer. Catherine formerly worked at the Haines Company. She enjoyed attending flea markets, especially the Clearview Flea Market. She also enjoyed gardening. Her most cherished time was spent with her family. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Timothy Leindecker; five daughters, Cathy Martinson of Montana, Diane King of Ellwood City, Karen Connley and Carol Caton, both of Pittsburgh, and Linda Pollock of Greenvillle; her brother, Charles (Pat) Bauer of Pittsburgh; 17 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolly. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Allegheny County Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.