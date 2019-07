Diana Carol Woods Formerly of Ellwood City Diana Carol Woods, age 55, of Goetzville, Michigan, died on July 5, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 26, 1964, in Elwood City, to John Jeffery and Katharine Margaret (McCready) Casuccio. R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan, is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.