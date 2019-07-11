Michael P. Sera Formerly of Ellwood City Mr. Michael P. Sera, 98, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the St. Mary of Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Mich. Mr. Sera was born on May 7, 1921, in Ellwood City, to the late Benardo and Damiana (Losacco) Sera. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1939. He enlisted with the U.S. Army on August 7, 1942, and served with the Service Battery 766th Field Artillery Battalion until he was discharged on November 11, 1945, with the rank of Private First Class. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal World War II, American Theater Ribbon, and the European African Middle Eastern Ribbon with two Bronze Battle Stars. Following his service with the Army, Michael worked at the U.S. Steel Tube Mill in Ellwood City for 30 years and in Rochester for 1 year. He then worked for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for 8 years at both the Ellwood City and New Castle State Store. While living in Ellwood City he was a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish. Michael enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Diana Barton of Ellwood City, and Sandra (Jim) Barr of Westland, Mich.; his son, Michael (Lisa) Sera of Livonia, Mich.; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and his sister, Mary McClurg of Ellwood City. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra "Sandy" (Curtis) Sera, whom he married on September 29, 1958 and passed away on June 19, 2014; his granddaughters, Janet Barton and Jennifer Orock; his grandson, Jimmy Barton and his sisters, Christine Casciato and Annie Rubino. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 11 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the cemetery on Saturday by 11:30 a.m. to conduct full military honors. Memorial contributions in Mr. Sera's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.