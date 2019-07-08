Betty Lee Seaburn Ellwood City Betty Lee Seaburn, of Ellwood City, died on June 18, 2019, at the age of 96. She is predeceased by her parents, her siblings and her husband of 56 years, Frederick (Fred). She is survived by her sons, Frederick (Rick) and David; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie; her granddaughters, Rachel Pignagrande and Emily Legas and their husbands; her great-grandchildren, Gianna Pignagrande, Makayla Pignagrande and Jude Legas; as well as nieces, nephews and friends. Betty Lee was a lifelong member of Christ Presbyterian Church where she was secretary of 25 years; she was a church leader, serving as an Elder and Clerk of Session numerous times. She will be remembered with love for her intelligence, humor, kindness, deep faith, gentleness, moral compass and social conscience. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 13, 2019. at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 325 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, PA 16117. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in her name to Christ Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.