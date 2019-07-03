Trina Darcée Seaburn Weingart Neshannock Township Trina Darcée Seaburn Weingart, 52, passed away Monday morning, July 1, at UPMC Jameson Hospital after a brief and aggressive battle with cancer. The daughter of the late John W. Seaburn and Patricia Seaburn of Ellwood City, Trina was born August 2, 1966, in Ellwood City. She married her beloved husband of 27 years, Jason F. Weingart on October 12, 1991, at the First United Methodist Church of Ellwood City. They resided in Neshannock Township with their three daughters, Meredith Rose, Cecelia Jayne, and Katarina Grace. Trina graduated Valedictorian of the Lincoln High School Class of 1984. After graduating from the Ohio Northern University College of Pharmacy, she proudly served as a pharmacist for the past 30 years, working at St. Francis Hospital in New Castle and Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Ellwood City. While she loved helping people through her professional career, she believed her greatest accomplishment to be raising three beautiful, accomplished, and independent daughters. A member of the Neshannock Township School District PTO, Trina held positions on various committees and served many years as a room parent, during which time she enjoyed organizing parties and leading crafts with students. Along with her husband, she coached fast pitch softball for her daughters' recreational and travel league teams. She and her daughter, Katarina, joined the New Castle Photography Club to nurture their love of photography. Trina was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Ellwood City and served on the Board of Trustees. Her interests included traveling, music, writing, gardening, and genealogy. She will be remembered for having a song to match every word or occasion. She loved decorating her home and celebrating holidays with family, as well as planning family vacations and travel adventures with her husband and daughters. Trina was devoted to her family, and was known for her selflessness, meticulousness, and unparalleled work ethic. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jason; their three daughters, Meredith Rose, Cecelia Jayne, and Katarina Grace; her mother, Patricia; and her three brothers, Douglas Brian Seaburn of Pittsburgh, Christopher Earl Seaburn and wife, Cynthia of Shenango Township and Lance Derek Seaburn and wife, Tonia of Lorain, Ohio. She also leaves a father-in-law Claire (Audrey) Weingart of Salem, Ohio and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Cathy Weingart Loudon (John Barton) of Palm City, Fla., Cindy (Frank) Wrobel of Norton, Ohio, John (Judy) Weingart of Massillon, Ohio, Jerry (Karen) Weingart of Alliance, Ohio and Joel (Amy) Weingart of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Her aunt and uncle, Marynelle and Bill Kness of Ellwood City, also survive along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Trina was preceded in death by her father, John W. Seaburn; her mother-in-law, Celesta Weingart and brothers-in-law, Jeff Weingart, Dana Loudon, and Terry Hoffman. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, as well as Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ellwood City with a funeral service to follow. The 11 a.m. Memorial Service will be conducted by Rev. Angelique Bradford, to whom Trina and her family would like to give special thanks for her kindness and spiritual guidance. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.