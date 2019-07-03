Gladys R. (Foreman) Peffer Ellwood City Mrs. Gladys R. (Foreman) Peffer, 82, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Gladys was born on April 30, 1937, in Ellwood City, to the late Frank and Ruth (McMunn) Foreman. She was an avid bowler in local women's leagues for many years receiving many trophies and awards. She worked as a part-time cook at the Shelby and New Deal bars in Ellwood City and was famous for her lamb on the rod and special wing sauce recipe. She was a humorous person that was quick witted and always made everyone laugh. She enjoyed many years camping with her husband Pat, and she enjoyed spending time with her family. In recent years she resided at R.J. Schill Manor where she had many supportive friends. She is survived by her children, Kim (Brian) Conti of Ellwood City, Kenneth (Michele) Peffer of Boston, Mass., Leona (Dave) Ottavio of Ellport, Robin (Joe) DeRosa of West Virginia, Michael Peffer of New Kensington and Patrick (Amanda) Morello of Mars, Pa.; her grandchildren, David (Ashley) Ottavio, Jordan Ottavio, Brianne (Conti) (Tim) Hrabosky, Frank Conti, Vincent (Stephanie) DeRosa, Donna (DeRosa) (Josh) Morrison, Michael DeRosa, Cole and Cali Peffer, Chris Peffer, Lindsey and Gianna Morello and her great-grandchildren, Connor Hrabosky, Lennon Ottavio, and Luc Morrison. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Patsy Morello; her brothers, Raymond, Ralph, Earl, Gerald, Merle, and Russel Foreman and her sisters, Marion Blinn, Etta Wahlen, Alice Baker, and Elma Jean Foreman. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Pastor Marvin Mayle officiating. A private family burial will take place on Sunday at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Gladys name may be made to the American Diabetes Association.