Phillip A. Nerti West Pittsburg Phillip A. Nerti passed peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1929, in West Pittsburg, Pa. He was an extraordinary husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Nerti is survived by his wife of 66 years, AnnaMae (Frickanish); sons, Philip Nerti of Oakdale and David (Cheryl) Nerti of Wampum; granddaughters, Nicole (Justin) Scott and Angela (Alex) Elbanna; great-grandson, Ari; and sister, Betty Miller. He was preceded in death by parents, Antonio and Catherine (Cappatt) Nerti; sisters, Mary, Josephine, Teresa, Jenny, Rosie, and Shirley; and brothers, John, Patsy, Joseph, and Victor. Mr. Nerti worked as a welder at Shaw Perkins Manufacturing for 25 years and retired from Western Southern Life Insurance Company. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Wampum American Legion Post 749. He was an active Catholic belonging to St. Monica Parish in Wampum and subsequently Mary Mother of Hope Parish in New Castle. He coached the St. Monica CYO basketball team for many years. Mr Nerti was a sports enthusiast and lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He played baseball as a member of the West Pittsburg Gas House Gang. His greatest joy was being with family and particularly Sunday dinners at home. He was very proud of his extended family and enjoyed all the family occasions that brought his relatives together. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, July 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Mary Mother of Hope Parish on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.