Rosemarie (Capalbo) Bellissimo Formerly of Wampum Rosemarie (Capalbo) Bellissimo, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. Rosemarie was born November 26, 1933, the daughter of the late Gilio and Angeline (Christian) Capalbo. She was a graduate of Wampum High School and after receiving her Associates Degree, was employed as head of payroll for Reliable Luggage Company. After her children were grown, she returned to work at Stonecrest Golf Course where she remained for twenty years. On October 19, 1962, Rosemarie married the love of her life Joseph S. Bellissimo, Sr., who survives. Their love story began at the Wolverine Restaurant, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. Five years after marriage, Rosemarie and Joe welcomed their first child, a son, Joseph S. Bellissimo, Jr., and three years later, their daughter, Laurie (Bellissimo) List, who both survive. Rosemarie had a deep love for both her daughter-in-law, Edythe (Mazzant) Bellissimo, and son-in-law, Rick List, who both also survive. Rosemarie enjoyed the countless days spending time and spoiling her seven grandchildren: Joey, Alivia, Alisabeth, Frank, and Domenic Bellissimo; and Benjamin and Samuel List, all who survive. Also surviving are, a brother, Anthony Capalbo, two sisters, Mary Jane (Philip) Winter and Betty Ann (Ron) Petroff, and a brother and sister-in-law, Dominic (Mimi) and Teressa Bellissimo. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her brothers: Pete, Edgar and Francis Capalbo. The pride and joy of her life were her husband, children, and grandchildren. She is dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a faith-filled woman, devoted to her Roman Catholic Faith. Steadfast in honoring the Blessed Mother with daily Rosaries, she entrusted her soul to her Lord Jesus Christ. A Holy Mass of Christian burial will take place at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 1002 N Dixie Fwy New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LOHMAN FUNERAL HOME PORT ORANGE, 1201 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127. A memorial mass will take place at Holy Redeemer Parish, 415 4th St, Ellwood City, PA 16117, at a late summer/early fall date to be determined. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.