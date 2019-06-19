Gerald S 'Jerry' Mook Shenango Township Gerald S 'Jerry' Mook, 70, of Shenango Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born August 8, 1948, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Gerald S. and Martha A. Campbell Mook. He was married to Patricia Czzowitz Reddick Mook for 27 years. She survives. Jerry retired from Prudential Insurance Company with over 30 years of service as an Agent. He was also a self-employed Financial Advisor. Jerry was stationed in Alaska with the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He was a former Shenango Twp. Volunteer Fireman. Jerry enjoyed woodworking, farming, fishing and flying his airplane. In addition to his wife, Patty, he is survived by a daughter, Katy (Michael) Mook-McGrath of Shenango Twp.; two stepchildren, Jason (Elizabeth) Reddick of North Carolina and Jodie (Eric) Eisenhuth of Butler; six grandchildren, Collin, Camden, and Colton McGrath, Dylan and Chase Eisenhuth and Robert Reddick and his loyal companion, Abby Laine. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by five sisters, Barbara Molnar, Jacquelyn Bokor, Mary Lou Szabo, Maxine McConahy and Janet Seeger; two brothers, Arthur and Willis Mook and a grandson, Hunter McGrath. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Pastor Carolyn Moss of the Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church will officiate the service. Full Military Rites will be offered by the Veterans Honor Guard. Final interment will take place in Mount Hermon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh. com.