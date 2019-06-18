Charles 'Chuck' Edward Reiber New Castle Charles 'Chuck' Edward Reiber, 90, of New Castle, entered his heavenly home on Friday evening, June 14, 2019. Chuck was born in New Castle, on April 6, 1929, to the late John Leonard and Virginia Braatz Reiber. He married Elizabeth "Dolly" Mozgawa on August 2, 1952 and she survives. Chuck was an active member of the New Life Baptist Church of New Wilmington. He was a sincere and dedicated man. He was the founder of Reiber Sales and Service in Hickory Township. Chuck was an ardent worker and enjoyed his farm and service to others in sales throughout the years. Most important to Chuck was spending time with his family, attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren, riding his motorcycle, and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. In addition to his wife, Dolly Reiber, survivors include, one daughter, Betty (Gary) Bartolomeo; one son, Daniel Edward (Diane) Reiber, all residing in Hickory Twp., Lawrence Co.; one sister, Martha Jane Sieminski of Rhode Island; four grandchildren, Tyler Womer, Michelle Hill, Jamie Offutt, and Rebecca Lopuchovsky and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at THE SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 310 W. Neshannock Avenue, New Wilmington. The Funeral service will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Pastor Ron Nagel of New Life Baptist will officiate. Memorials may be given to the Mission Fund c/o New Life Baptist Church 3414 State Route 208, New Wilmington, PA 16142.