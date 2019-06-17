Gladys Marshall Stich Faull Ellwood City Gladys Marshall Stich Faull, 96, of Ellwood City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, June 15 2019, at Trinity Oaks Care Center in Franklin Township. She was born in Harmony, Pa., on June 2, 1923, to the late Joseph L. and Elsie Myers Marshall. Gladys went to the one room American Grade School in the Camp Run area, graduated from the old Zelienople High School, and was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City. She also attended Ellport Presbyterian Church. She had been a member of AARP, Portersville Keen-Agers, and the Happy Bunch Square Dance Club. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her first husband, Robert Stich, who died March 20, 1984, and by her second husband, William Faull, who died January 25, 2013. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angel Stich in 1998. She is survived by her sons, Dennis P. (and Pamela) Stich of New Castle, and Gerald R. Stich of Rochester. Two granddaughters also survive, Marissa (and Curtis) Brake, and Elsie Stich; great-granddaughter, Parker Brake; and many nieces and nephews. The last of her family, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters, Harry G. (Jim) Marshall, Irvan (Turk) Marshall, and Clinton (Peanuts) Marshall, Dorothy Hall, Marjorie Knauff, Annabelle Young, and Mary Embaugh. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, and additional visiting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Services will be conducted at TURNERS at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with the Rev. Sean Brubaker of Calvin Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be in St. Marks Lutheran Cemetery, Franklin Twp. Memorial donations may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Cemetery, c/o Ethel Aquino, 97 Summit Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117. You may sign her guestbook, or send your online condolences at: www.turnerfh.com