Rose Marie Stasick Ellwood City Mrs. Rose Marie Stasick, 85, of Ellwood City, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pa. Mrs. Stasick was born on December 30, 1933, in Ellwood City, to the late Angelo and Jean (Sheldone) Piscitelli. She is a member of the Lincoln High School Class of 1951 and the Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church. She had worked as a secretary for Dr. J. Ellis Bell at the Ellwood City School District, and was the owner and operator of the Ellwood City Answering Service for 3 years. Rose Marie volunteered for the Ellwood City Meals on Wheels from 1975 to 2017, where she served on the 1st Board and Steering Committee as the secretary. Additionally, she was very active with the Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, taught adult Sunday school class, and a Home Fellowship Class. Having just celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary on May 26th to her husband, John P. Stasick, Sr., Rose is survived by three daughters and a son , Cheryl Tritt and her husband Scott of Katy, Texas; Lee Anne Zikeli and her husband Ted of Meadows Place, Texas; John Stasick, Jr of Chicago, Ill.; and Andrea Dimond and her husband Bill of Cranberry Twp., Pa. She also leaves behind her beloved eight grandchildren, Ian (Erin) Tritt, Paul A. Tritt, Marlyse (Derek) Henderson, Mallory (Jessica) Zikeli, Zeke (Rachel) Zikeli, William Dimond, Andrew Dimond and Mara Dimond; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Arthur Piscitelli of Florida, as well as Julie and Ross Yoho. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Shirley Gray and Martha Alberti; and her brother, Philip Pelli. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church with Pastor Ray Medina officiating. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Ellwood City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 610 Line Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117.