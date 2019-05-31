Thomas O. Rice Formerly of Ellwood City Thomas O. Rice, 88, of the Village at St. Barnabas, Gibsonia, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 24, 2019. He was born in Ellwood City on December 10, 1930, to the late Oran V. and Ethel K. McKelvey Rice. Tom graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948, and Geneva College in Beaver Falls in 1973. He later attained his Master's Degree from Westminster College in New Wilmington. He worked first at the former A & P Supermarket in Ellwood City, and after obtaining his teaching degree, he taught for 20 years at South Side Beaver School District in Beaver County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roweine "Sis" Ellefson Rice, who died August 28, 2016. The last of his family, he was also preceded by one brother, Robert E. Rice in 2007, and two sisters, Edna Baney in 2002, and Ellen Remler in March of 2019. He is survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, Ellwood City, with the Rev. R. Tod Custer, of Christ Presbyterian Church, officiating. Inurnment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the charity of the donor's choice. You may sign his guestbook, or send your condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.