Joseph Ionellie Ellwood City Joseph Ionellie, 85, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Bridgeville Rehabilitation & Care Center. Born in Wayne Twp., on October 31, 1933, Joseph was the son of the late David and Lena Luongo Ioannilli. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, the former Ida J. Pratt who passed away on December 23, 2018. They were married on June 24, 1967. Joseph had worked at Townsend until they closed, then he was a butcher at Shop'n'Save in Chippewa. A member of Holy Redeemer Parish, Joseph was also an U.S. Army Veteran. Joseph enjoyed working around the yard, but mostly enjoyed the time spent with his wife, daughter and grandchildren. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Edward) Pasquale of McMurray; four grandchildren, Gerry, Ysabella, Eddie and Dominick Pasquale; a sister, Teresa Damato and brother, Eugene (Kathy) Ioanilli, of Ellwood City. Besides his parents and wife, Joseph was preceded in death by a brother, Reynolds Ionellie and two sisters, Lucille Piccolo and Gloria Trivilino. Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 1 p.m. with Father Mark L. Thomas of Holy Redeemer Church officiating.