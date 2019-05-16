Michael Patrick Coll Fombell Michael Patrick Coll, 51, of Fombell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born October 28, 1967, son of Eileen and the late Regis Charles Coll. Beloved brother of Rege (Cyndi), Sharon, Tim, Ray (the late Beth), Mikki (George) and Becky (James); proud uncle of Regis, Jeremy, Mollie, Matthew, Nichol, Rikki, and Cheyenne and great-uncle of Ethan, Addison, Rory, Evan, and Elsie. Michael, affectionately known as "Mike" will be lovingly remembered, and sadly missed by all who knew him. He loved to socialize with family and friends. He loved to attend family cookouts, and work outside on his lawn. Mike was a Block Layer, Brick Union Local 9 having worked on several buildings all throughout Pittsburgh. He enjoyed all things related to history, reading, puzzles, and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most importantly, above all else, Mike loved his family. He was the type of man that would give the shirt off his back to someone in need; so much so, that even in his death, Mike gave the gift of life by being a full Organ, and Tissue Donor. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in Michael's name. Condolences may be offered at www.devlin funeralhome.com.