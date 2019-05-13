Mark E. Nagel Ellwood City Mark E. Nagel, 88, of Ellwood City, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Ellwood Medical Center. Born in Richwood, W.Va., on February 8, 1931, Mark was the son of the late Daniel J. and Mary Baker Nagel. Mark was preceded in death by his wife, the former Kathryn M. Brown, who passed away on April 26, 2009. They were married on October 10, 1964. Mark had worked as a manager at G.C. Murphy Co. and later retired as an insurance agent with Met Life. An active member of Holy Redeemer Parish, Mark was an usher, lector, Eucharistic minister, a member of both the Holy Name Society and Special Activity Group of the Church. Mark was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. A 70-year member of the Knights of Columbus, he was founding member and first Grand Knight of the Ellwood City Council. When Mark lived in Michigan, he was active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters. Mark is survived by his two children, Tina Bauder of Bessemer, Pa. and Troy (Jodi) Nagel of Ellwood City; five grandchildren, Anna Leigh (Jake Reese) Bauder, Amber (Kyle) Allen, Britany (James) Macgill, Lacy (Jay Werner) Nagel and T.J. Nagel; five great-grandchildren, Amara, Von, Brady, Zyra and Whitney and a sister, Janice Ryan of Everett, WA. Besides his parents and wife, Mark was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Richard Nagel, and two sisters, Rachel Saletina and Doris Markert. Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., A mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.. with Father Mark L. Thomas. Entombment will take place in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.