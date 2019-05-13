Frances M. Evans North Sewickley Township Ellwood City Frances M. Evans, 76, of North Sewickley Twp., Ellwood City, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Vibra Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness. Born February 25, 1943, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Wetzel and Gladys (Stoups) Murphy. Frances graduated from Lincoln High School and was a Notary Public from 1989 -2017. She had an amazing collection of porcelain dolls. Frances enjoyed flower gardening, especially roses. She loved time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Ralph R. Evans; two sons, Raymond Evans and George (Terry) Evans, both of Ellwood City; three daughters, Florence Evans of Cranberry Twp., Mary (Charles) Hill of Enon Valley, Arlene (Michael) Leist of Ellwood City; two brothers, Wetzel LaVerne and Ronald Murphy; 18 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Raymond LaVerne Evans, in infancy, and two sisters, Daisy Haines and Barbara Olinger. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Final interment will take place in Locust Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.