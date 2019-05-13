Christina R. Santillo Ellwood City Christina R. Santillo, 95, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 10, 2019, at the home of her son in Valencia following a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. She was born in Chewton on November 4, 1923, the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (D'Andrea) Maietta. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Santillo, who died January 24, 1989. They were married August 1, 1942. A loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Christina will be remembered most fondly by friends and family for her warm and caring nature and welcoming hospitality. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, and crocheting, often making afghans for family, church, and community fundraisers. She faithfully worshipped at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church where she was a lifetime member of the Christian Mothers-Ladies Guild. She volunteered in the Holy Redeemer School cafeteria for over fifty years. Christina is survived by six sons, Michael (Priscilla) Santillo of Ellwood City; Richard (Jane) Santillo of Seminole, Fla.; Robert (Gayle) Santillo of Valencia; Gary Santillo of Edinboro; Raymond (LuAnn) Santillo of Ellwood City; and Thomas (Pam) Santillo of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Betsy (James) Amato; Gregory (Kim) Santillo; Christy (Scott) Kravetz; Christopher (Liz) Santillo; Jayme (Matt) Orn; Cara (Zach) Carter; Megan (Dave) Moore; Robbie Santillo; Jenna (Gary) Valentino; T.J. (Tasha) Santillo; Michael Santillo; Nick (Jessica) Santillo; Katie (Kyle) Knisley; Jessie Santillo; Joey Santillo; and 19 great-grandchildren. Two more are expected in the coming months. As well as her husband of forty-six years and her parents, Christina was preceded in death by six brothers, Charles Maietta, Andrew Maietta, Peter Maietta, Dominick Maietta; Michael Maietta; and Genery Maietta; two sisters, Effie DeMaio and Florence Caravaggio, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Barbara Santillo. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church on Tuesday by 9:50 a.m. to form an honor guard. Memorial donations, may be made in Christina's name, to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund, 300 Crescent Avenue, Ellwood City, PA, or to the Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research, 521 West 57th St., 4th Floor NY, NY 10019, or to the Alzheimer Disease Research Center Attn: Leslie Dunn, MPH