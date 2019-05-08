Mark A. Venezie Formerly of Ellwood City A Memorial Mass will be offered at Holy Redeemer Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. for Mark A. Venezie, 63, of Sarasota, Fla. Mark had passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Ellwood City on October 28, 1955, Mark was the son of the late Pasquale A. "Pat" and Ann E. Galati Venezie. Mark retired from Kroger Food Store in North Richland Hills, Texas, where he was an assistant manager. Mark was a former member of Holy Redeemer Parish. He enjoyed gardening and working around his home but mostly Mark enjoyed playing golf. Mark is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Matthew) Grubish of Bremerton, Wash.; two sisters, Carol (Malcolm) Ilott of Bradenton, Fla. and Pat (James) Prettyman of Syracuse, N.Y.; and two brothers, Raymond A. Venezie of Ellwood City and Dr. Ronald (Michele) Venezie of Cary, N.C. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.